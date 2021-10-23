Publish date:
Check Out Jimmy Butler's Pre-Game Outfit Before The Miami Heat Take On The Indiana Pacers
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in Indiana on Saturday night to take on the Pacers.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are coming off of a huge season-opening win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks defeated them in the playoffs last season.
They are now in Indiana on Saturday evening to take on the Pacers, and before the game the Heat posted photos to Twitter of several player's pre-game outfits.
Butler's outfit for before the game can be seen in the post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Heat.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.