    October 23, 2021
    Check Out Jimmy Butler's Pre-Game Outfit Before The Miami Heat Take On The Indiana Pacers
    Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in Indiana on Saturday night to take on the Pacers.
    Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are coming off of a huge season-opening win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. 

    The Bucks defeated them in the playoffs last season.

    They are now in Indiana on Saturday evening to take on the Pacers, and before the game the Heat posted photos to Twitter of several player's pre-game outfits. 

    Butler's outfit for before the game can be seen in the post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Heat. 

