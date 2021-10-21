Publish date:
NBA: Check Out LaMelo Ball's Unique Outfit After The Hornets Beat The Pacers
LaMelo Ball wore an interesting outfit after the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers.
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina, and after the game LaMelo Ball was wearing a unique outfit.
The video of Ball in his outfit after the game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.
The second-year point guard had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Hornets defeated the Pacers 124-123.
Ball won the 2021 NBA Rookie of The Year Award after being the third overall pick in the draft last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.