After Five-Team Trade Including Pacers, Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Are Already Working Out Together

Check Out Photos Of Lakers’ LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Working Out Together After Five-Team Trade With Nets, Spurs, Wizards And Pacers
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were working out together after Westbrook joined the Lakers via a five-team trade with the Pacers, Lakers, Wizards, Nets and Spurs.
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James appear to already be putting in hard work together this off-season.
The two were paired together after the five-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.
Photos of them working out can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.
The photos were from James’ Instagram and his post can be seen below.
The Pacers were lucky enough to be part of the five-team trade getting the Lakers number 22 overall pick, which they drafted Isaiah Jackson with.
The full trade details can be seen in a photo Tweeted below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.
