Carolina Panthers Tweeted Before The Hornets Played The Pacers

Publish date:
Check Out The Awesome Photo The Panthers Tweeted Of LaMelo Ball And D.J. Moore Before The Pacers-Hornets Game
The Carolina Panthers sent out a Tweet to the Charlotte Hornets before they began their NBA season on Wednesday evening against the Indiana Pacers.
The Carolina Panthers sent out a Tweet on Wednesday before the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Indiana Pacers for the first game of their NBA season.
The tweet, which has a photo of Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore and LaMelo Ball in a super cool graphic, can be seen embedded below.
The game on Wednesday was also the first game of the season for the Indiana Pacers, and both teams played each other last season in the NBA Play-in Tournament.
The Pacers eliminated the Hornets and the Pacers were eliminated in the next game by the Washington Wizards.
The Hornets beat the Pacers 123-122 on Wednesday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.