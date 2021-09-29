Check Out The Behind The Scenes Look At Pacers Media Day

The Indiana Pacers shared a cool video on Twitter of a behind the scenes look from their media day on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers held media day on Monday, and the team shared an awesome video at some of the behind scenes stuff that went on.

The clip from the Pacers can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

In less than one month (October 20), the Pacers will begin the regular season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

The first preseason game for the Pacers is next week (October 5) against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

