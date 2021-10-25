Check Out The Hilarious Video The Bucks Posted Before Their Matchup With The Pacers

Publish date:
Check Out The Hilarious Video The Bucks Posted Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Their Matchup With The Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks will square off with the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday night.
The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks are in Indiana on Monday evening to face off against the Pacers.
The Pacers are coming off of their first win of the season on Saturday night against the Miami Heat.
On Monday morning, the Bucks posted a hilarious video of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the post from the Bucks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.
The Bucks are coming off of a road win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
The game tips off at 7:00 Eastern Time.
