Check Out The Hilarious Video The Bucks Posted Before Their Matchup With The Pacers

    • October 25, 2021
    Check Out The Hilarious Video The Bucks Posted Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Their Matchup With The Pacers
    Publish date:

    The Milwaukee Bucks will square off with the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday night.
    Author:

    The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks are in Indiana on Monday evening to face off against the Pacers. 

    The Pacers are coming off of their first win of the season on Saturday night against the Miami Heat. 

    On Monday morning, the Bucks posted a hilarious video of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the post from the Bucks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    The Bucks are coming off of a road win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. 

    The game tips off at 7:00 Eastern Time. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

