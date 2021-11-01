Check Out The Indiana Pacers New Uniforms

The Indiana Pacers have released their City Edition Uniforms on Monday, and they can be seen embedded below in a tweet from the team.

Each year the alternate uniforms for all 30 NBA teams just seem to get better and better.

The Pacers have gotten off to a slow start this season (1-6 record) and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

They will host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening in Indianapolis.

