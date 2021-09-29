September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Check Out The Photo Indiana Pacers Tweeted Of T.J. McConnell On Wednesday

Check Out The Photo Indiana Pacers Tweeted Of T.J. McConnell On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers Tweeted out a photo of T.J. McConnell on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers Tweeted out a photo of T.J. McConnell on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers sent out several Tweets on Wednesday, and one of them was of point guard T.J. McConnell. 

The post from the team's Twitter account can be seen embedded below. 

McConnell had an outstanding season last year and averaged 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game (mostly off the bench). 

He re-signed with the Pacers over the off-season (see Tweet from the team below). 

The Pacers will start their season on the road next month (October 20) agains the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

TJ McConnell
News

Check Out The Photo Indiana Pacers Tweeted Of T.J. McConnell On Wednesday

21 seconds ago
USATSI_16840693_168388303_lowres
News

Around The Eastern Conference: Check Out The Photo Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Tweeted On Tuesday

1 minute ago
USATSI_11739477_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Posted To Instagram

16 minutes ago
USATSI_14870814_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Behind The Scenes Look At Pacers Media Day

16 minutes ago
USATSI_16841575_168388303_lowres
News

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Comments On Torrey Craig's Post

38 minutes ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers' Star Tweets About Simmons

39 minutes ago
USATSI_13576730_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacer Jalen Rose Says Why Every Player Should Get Vaccinated

40 minutes ago
USATSI_10787568_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Sent Out A Tweet On Monday

43 minutes ago
PacersCarisLevertLakers
News

Indiana Pacers Breakdown (Episode 1): Ben Stinar Talks Caris Levert Injury, Health Concerns, Playoffs

51 minutes ago