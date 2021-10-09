Check Out The Photo Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday

    • October 9, 2021
    Check Out The Photo Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday
    Former Indiana Pacers and current Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Thursday evening.
    Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet with a photo on Thursday evening, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Oladipo is entering his tenth season in the NBA. 

    The two-time All-Star was the number two overall pick out of Indiana University by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA Draft. 

    He's played for the Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. 

    Last season, for the Pacers, Rockets and Heat, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebonds and 4.6 assists per game. 

    Both of his All-Star appearances during his NBA career came when he played for the Pacers. 

    At the end of last season, the shooting guard had season-ending surgery (see the Heat's Tweet below from May 12). 

