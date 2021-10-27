Check Out The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists on Monday night during the Milwaukee Bucks 119-109 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The game was their third straight on the road.

They ended their trip winning the past two games over the Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

The first game of the trip they lost in Miami to the Heat.

After the win on Monday in Indianapolis, Antetokounmpo tweeted a photo of him and his brother Thanasis.

The photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.



