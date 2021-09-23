Check Out The Photo Myles Turner Shared On His Instagram Story Of His NBA Blocks Award

September 23, 2021
Check Out The Photo This NBA Star Shared On His Instagram Story Of His Award

Myles Turner shared a photo of his NBA blocks per game award on his Instagram story on Wednesday.
Myles Turner shared a photo of his NBA blocks per game award on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers led the NBA in blocks per game last season (3.4) and on Thursday, he posted a photo of his award to his Instagram story. 

Photo from Myles Turner's Instagram story on Wednesday, September 22, that was captured in a screenshot. 

Turner shared in the photo a picture of his award from the NBA for leading the league in blocks per game. 

In the caption he wrote: "2x Champ I want More!"

He also won the award in 2019. 

Last season the Pacers center averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in addition to his 3.4 blocks. 

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

