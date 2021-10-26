    • October 26, 2021
    Check Out The Photo Of This Indianapolis Colts Star At The Bucks-Pacers Game
    Mo Alie-Cox of the Indianapolis Colts was at the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
    Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox is at the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday night. 

    The photo of him at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    The Colts just beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in California. 

    The Pacers and Colts both play right down the street from one another in downtown Indianapolis.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

