Check Out The Photo Pascal Siakam Posted To Instagram After The Raptors Beat The Pacers
The Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
The Toronto Raptors crushed the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Canada by a score of 118-100.
They also picked up the win without arguably their best player in former All-Star Pascal Siakam.
He has yet to play in a game this season.
After the game was complete, Siakam posted a photo to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Raptors improved to 2-4, while the Pacers fell to 1-4 and have lost two straight games.
