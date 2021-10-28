Check Out The Photo Pascal Siakam Posted To Instagram After The Raptors Beat The Pacers

The Toronto Raptors crushed the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Canada by a score of 118-100.

They also picked up the win without arguably their best player in former All-Star Pascal Siakam.

He has yet to play in a game this season.

After the game was complete, Siakam posted a photo to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.

The Raptors improved to 2-4, while the Pacers fell to 1-4 and have lost two straight games.

