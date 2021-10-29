Pacers-Nets: Check Out The Photo The Nets Tweeted Of James Harden

Publish date:
Check Out The Photo The Brooklyn Nets Tweeted Of James Harden
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets host the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn on Friday night.
The Brooklyn Nets (2-3) will have a chance to get back to .500 when they host the Indiana Pacers (1-4) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night.
Before the game, the Nets tweeted out some photos from shootaround, and one of the pictures is of 2018 MVP James Harden.
The tweet from the Nets can be seen embedded in a post below from their twitter account.
Harden has struggled to shoot the ball to start the new season.
He's shooting under 36% from the field and just over 33% from the three-point range.
