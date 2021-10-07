Check Out The Photos The Indiana Pacers Posted On Instagram On Thursday

The Indiana Pacers posted photos to Instagram on Thursday, and their post can be seen embedded below from the team's Instagram account.

There are six photos in the post from practice, and the caption says, "back in action tomorrow…can’t wait."

The Pacers lost their first preseason game to the New York Knicks 125-104 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Rookie (13th overall pick), Chris Duarte, led the way with a team-high 15 points.

On Friday, the Pacers will visit the Cavaliers in Cleveland, for their second game of the 2021-22 NBA preseason.

