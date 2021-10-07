Publish date:
Check Out The Photos The Indiana Pacers Posted On Instagram On Thursday
The Indiana Pacers posted photos to the team's Instagram account on Thursday.
The Indiana Pacers posted photos to Instagram on Thursday, and their post can be seen embedded below from the team's Instagram account.
There are six photos in the post from practice, and the caption says, "back in action tomorrow…can’t wait."
The Pacers lost their first preseason game to the New York Knicks 125-104 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
Rookie (13th overall pick), Chris Duarte, led the way with a team-high 15 points.
On Friday, the Pacers will visit the Cavaliers in Cleveland, for their second game of the 2021-22 NBA preseason.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.