Check Out What Pacers' Brogdon Tweeted

Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted out photos from Indiana Pacers media day to his Twitter account on Tuesday, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The first photo on the left features him in the middle with All-Star Domantas Sabonis on his left, and Myles Turner (last season's blocks per game leader) on his right.
The second photo on the right is a photo of just him and Sabonis.
Brogdon won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award in 2017, and began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.
He is entering his third season with the Pacers.
