Check Out What Pacers' Brogdon Tweeted

September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Check Out The Photos That Former Milwaukee Bucks And Current Indiana Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Tuesday

Check Out The Photos That Former Milwaukee Bucks And Current Indiana Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Tuesday

Malcolm Brogdon (former Milwaukee Bucks and current Indiana Pacers star) sent out a Tweet on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Brogdon (former Milwaukee Bucks and current Indiana Pacers star) sent out a Tweet on Tuesday.

Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted out photos from Indiana Pacers media day to his Twitter account on Tuesday, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

The first photo on the left features him in the middle with All-Star Domantas Sabonis on his left, and Myles Turner (last season's blocks per game leader) on his right. 

The second photo on the right is a photo of just him and Sabonis. 

Brogdon won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award in 2017, and began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. 

He is entering his third season with the Pacers. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Check Out What Pacers' Brogdon Tweeted

54 seconds ago
USATSI_15375128_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos That Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Tuesday

1 minute ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers' Star Tweets About Simmons

1 minute ago
USATSI_14720330_168388303_lowres
News

Central Division Notebook: Check Out Lonzo Ball And DeMar DeRozan In Their New Uniforms

2 minutes ago
USATSI_12376663_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Stephenson Posts A Video To Instagram

2 minutes ago
USATSI_13821446_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Said At Media Day

2 hours ago
USATSI_13576730_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Tweeted About Detroit Lions Legend

3 hours ago
Caris LeVert
News

Injury News About Caris LeVert

3 hours ago
USATSI_13952749_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: There's No Way Draymond Green Should Be Ranked Better Than Domantas Sabonis

4 hours ago