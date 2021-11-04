Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Check Out The Photos The Knicks Posted Of Kemba Walker And Julius Randle
    The New York Knicks tweeted out photos of several players at shootaround before their game with the Indiana Pacers.
    The New York Knicks were in Indiana to play the Pacers on Wednesday night, and before the game they posted several photos of Kemba Walker, Mitchell Robison, Obi Toppin and Julius Randle. 

    The tweet with the photos can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    The Pacers won the game 111-98 and advanced to 3-6 on the season.

    The Knicks fell to 5-3 with the loss. 

    RJ Barrett led the team with 23 points. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    Knicks-Pacers: Check Out The Photos The Knicks Posted Of Kemba Walker And Julius Randle

