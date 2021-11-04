Knicks-Pacers: Check Out The Photos The Knicks Posted Of Kemba Walker And Julius Randle

The New York Knicks were in Indiana to play the Pacers on Wednesday night, and before the game they posted several photos of Kemba Walker, Mitchell Robison, Obi Toppin and Julius Randle.

The tweet with the photos can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Pacers won the game 111-98 and advanced to 3-6 on the season.

The Knicks fell to 5-3 with the loss.

RJ Barrett led the team with 23 points.

Related stories on NBA basketball