Check Out The Photos The Heat Posted Before Their Game With The Pacers

Check Out The Photos The Miami Heat Posted Of Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Before Their Game With The Indiana Pacers
The Miami Heat are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
The Indiana Pacers will play their first home game of the new season on Saturday evening when they host the Miami Heat.
The Pacers are 0-2 after losing to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards each by just one-point.
Meanwhile, the Heat are riding high after blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of their season.
On Saturday before the game, the Heat posted photos on Twitter and those pictures can be seen embedded in their tweet below.
