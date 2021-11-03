Knicks-Pacers: Check Out The Photos The Knicks Posted Of Kemba Walker And Julius Randle

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Check Out The Photos The New York Knicks Posted Of Kemba Walker And Julius Randle
    The New York Knicks tweeted out photos of several players at shootaround before their game with the Indiana Pacers.
    The New York Knicks are in Indiana to play the Pacers on Wednesday night, and before the game they posted several photos of Kemba Walker, Mitchell Robison, Obi Toppin and Julius Randle. 

    The tweet with the photos can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    The Pacers are off to a rough start to the new season with their 2-6 record, and the Knicks are off to a fast start with a 5-2 record. 

