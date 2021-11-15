Publish date:
Check Out The Photos The New York Knicks Tweeted Before Playing The Indiana Pacers
The New York Knicks posted photos in a tweet to their Twitter account before their game with the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
The New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night, and before the game the Knicks posted several photos to their Twitter account.
The post from the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.
Coming into the game, the Pacers are 6-8 and have won their last two games against the 76ers and Jazz.
Read More
As or the Knicks, they come into the game with a 7-6 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.