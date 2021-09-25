Check Out The Super Cool Photo The Pacers Tweeted

On Saturday, the Indiana Pacers Twitter account Tweeted out a super cool photo.
The image was of a comic book with Rick Carlisle, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren all on it.
The Tweet with the image can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Pacers' Twitter account.
The Pacers will play their first preseason game on October 5, at Madison Square Garden in New York City against the Knicks.
The first regular season game for the Pacers will also come on the road, and is against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on October 20.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.