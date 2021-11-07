Pacers-Kings: Check Out The Video Buddy Hield Posted To His Instagram Story From The Locker Room

Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings will host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, and before the game Hield posted a video to his Instagram story.

The clip from his Instagram can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Kings on NBCS.

The Kings are 5-4 to start the season, but have not made the NBA Playoffs in 15 years, while the Pacers had a two-game winning streak snapped by the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday and come into the game 3-7.

