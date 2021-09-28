Former Pacers Star Stephenson Posts A Video To Instagram

September 28, 2021
Former NBA star Lance Stephenson posted a video to Instagram.
Former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson posted a video to his Instagram, and the post can be seen embedded below. 

In the video, the nine-year NBA veteran makes a nice move and then drains a shot. 

Stephenson had two stints with the Pacers, and has played for seven different teams. 

However, the only team that Stephenson played for more than one season with was the Pacers. 

The 31 year old last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season. 

On September 2, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Stephenson worked out for the Dallas Mavericks (see Tweet below). 


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

