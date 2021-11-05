Here's The Video Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Knicks

Publish date:
Check Out The Video Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Knicks
Myles Turner sent out a tweet after the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks.
The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening 111-98, and the Pacers improved to 3-6 while the Knicks dropped to 5-3.
On Thursday Myles Turner sent out a tweet with a video and his post can be seen embedded below.
Turner went off for 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against the Knicks.
The Pacers are in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night to take on the Trail Blazers out west.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.