Thomas Comments On T.J. Warren's Post

Isaiah Thomas commented on T.J. Warren's Instagram post on Wednesday and his comment can be seen in a screenshot that is captured below.
The post from Warren that Thomas commented on can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.
Warren had a basketball court that was named after him by his AAU program Garner Road Basketball Club (see Tweet below from the Pacers).
Thomas last played for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020-21 and is 32 years old.
He made the All-Star game two times when he was on the Boston Celtics.
Warren is entering his third season with the Pacers.
