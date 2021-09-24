Check Out What Former Pacers Star Green Posted To Instagram

Gerald Green posted a picture to his Instagram account on Friday. The NBA veteran has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

Former Indiana Pacers player Gerald Green posted a photo to his Instagram on Friday, and the picture can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Green played for the Pacers during the 2012-13 NBA season and averaged 7.0 points per game.

Over his career he has also played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

The Celtics drafted him in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft.

He most recently played for the Rockets during the 2019 NBA season when they were still a contender.

He is now 35 years old.

Related stories on NBA basketball