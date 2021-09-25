Thomas Comments On T.J. Warren's Post

September 25, 2021
Check Out What Former Celtics' All-Star Isaiah Thomas Commented On Pacers' T.J. Warren's Instagram Post

Check Out What Former Celtics' All-Star Isaiah Thomas Commented On Pacers' T.J. Warren's Instagram Post

Isaiah Thomas (former All-Star for the Boston Celtics) commented on (current Indiana Pacers star) T.J. Warren's Instagram post.
Isaiah Thomas (former All-Star for the Boston Celtics) commented on (current Indiana Pacers star) T.J. Warren's Instagram post.

Isaiah Thomas commented on T.J. Warren's Instagram post on Wednesday and his comment can be seen in a screenshot that is captured below. 

Isaiah Thomas' comment on T.J. Warren's Instagram post on Wednesday, September 21, captured in a screenshot. 

Isaiah Thomas' comment on T.J. Warren's Instagram post on Wednesday, September 21, captured in a screenshot. 

The post from Warren that Thomas commented on can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account. 

Warren had a basketball court that was named after him by his AAU program Garner Road Basketball Club (see Tweet below from the Pacers).

Thomas last played for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020-21 and is 32 years old. 

He made the All-Star game two times when he was on the Boston Celtics. 

Warren is entering his third season with the Pacers. 

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

