Dwyane Wade Crushed The Pacers In The 2012 NBA Playoffs

Check Out What Former Heat And Bulls Star Dwyane Wade Tweeted On Friday

Dwyane Wade quote Tweeted a Tweet on Friday showing highlights of how well he played in the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.

Dwyane Wade quote Tweeted a Tweet from a fan account on Friday reminiscing about how good Wade was in the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. 

The Tweets from the fan and Wade can be seen embedded below. 

The Pacers lost the series to LeBron James, Wade and the Miami Heat in six games. 

After taking a 2-1 lead in the series, the Heat won the final three games. 

In Game 6, Wade had 41 points and ten rebounds. 

The Heat would beat the Pacers in the NBA Playoffs three seasons in a row (the next two seasons were in the Eastern Conference Finals).

