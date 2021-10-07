Check Out What Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday

    • October 7, 2021
    Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Thursday and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Oladipo's Tweet said: "I love me! #LoveYourself HAGD!"

    The two-time All-Star (both times with the Indiana Pacers) has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat over his nine-year NBA career. 

    He is entering his tenth season in the NBA after being drafted by the Magic with the number two overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana University.

    He played three seasons with the Hoosiers in college. 

    Related stories on NBA basketball

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

