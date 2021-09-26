Check Out What Former NBA Player Lance Stephenson Posted On Instagram

Former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday.

Former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson posted several photos to Instagram on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The nine-year NBA veteran has not played since the 2018-19 season.

He had the best season of his career in 2013-14 with the Pacers when he averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and the team made the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Stephenson worked out for the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month.

The Tweet from Charania on September 2 can be seen embedded below.

