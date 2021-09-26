Check Out What Oladipo Posted To His Instagram Story

Victor Oladipo posted a quote to his Instagram story on Saturday. The current Miami Heat star was an All-Star on the Indiana Pacers.

Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo posted a quote to his Instagram story on Saturday, and the photo from his story can be seen in a screenshot captured below from his account @vicoladipo.

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Saturday, September 25.

Oladipo played on the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat last season.

He averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on the season.

He is a two-time NBA All-Star (both times with the Pacers), and was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

One his eight year career he has played for the Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Rockets and Heat.

Related stories on NBA basketball