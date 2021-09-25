Check Out What Oladipo Posted To His Instagram Story

September 25, 2021
Check Out What Former Number Two Overall Pick And Current Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Put On His Instagram Story On Saturday

Victor Oladipo posted a quote to his Instagram story on Saturday. The current Miami Heat star was an All-Star on the Indiana Pacers.
Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo posted a quote to his Instagram story on Saturday, and the photo from his story can be seen in a screenshot captured below from his account @vicoladipo. 

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Saturday, September 25. 

Oladipo played on the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat last season. 

He averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on the season. 

He is a two-time NBA All-Star (both times with the Pacers), and was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. 

One his eight year career he has played for the Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Rockets and Heat. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

