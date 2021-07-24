News: Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams Both Post Picture Of Bulls' Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen On Their Instagram Stories

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers both posted a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen with the Chicago Bulls on their Instagram stories.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers posted the same photo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on their Instagram stories.

The photo they posted on their Instagram story can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers declined a contract extension during the off-season (see Tweet below), and on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Davante Adams and the Packers had stopped long-term extension talks (see Tweet below).

Rodgers recently became an NBA Champion because he is a part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals on Tuesday night (see Tweet below from ESPN).

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Green Bay Packers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball