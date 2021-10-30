Publish date:
Check Out What James Harden Tweeted On Friday Before The Brooklyn Nets Played The Indiana Pacers
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn.
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets (2-3) have a chance to get back to a .500 record, because they are hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-4) at Barclays Center on Friday night.
Earlier in the day, the 2018 MVP sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Harden has had a tough start to the new season shooting the basketball.
He's only averaging 16.6 points while shooting less than 36% from the field and barley over 33% from the three-point range.
