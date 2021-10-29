Publish date:
Check Out What Kevin Durant Tweeted Before The Nets Play The Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Barclays Center.
Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Friday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below.
Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers later in the day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Both teams come in with poor records; Pacers (1-4) and Nets (2-3).
The Pacers will have to make sure they come ready defensively, because Durant is averaging 29.8 points on 54.8% shooting tp start the new season.
