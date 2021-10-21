Check Out What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Pacers

LaMelo Ball had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Charlotte Hornets win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.

The game was both team's first of the season, and was an absolute roller coaster of a game and then became a nail-biter at the end.

After blowing a lead of over 20 points, the Pacers still had a chance to win at the buzzer, but All-Star Domantas Sabonis didn't get his shot to fall.

The Hornets won 124-123.

After the game, Ball sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.

