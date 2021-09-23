Former Pacers Star Puts Up Instagram Story After Redick Announces NBA Retirement

September 23, 2021
Check Out What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Put On His Instagram Story After J.J. Redick Announced His NBA Retirement

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat put up an Instagram story after J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA. Redick played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks last season. He's also played for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.
Victor Oladipo posted a story to his Instagram on Tuesday after J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA. 

The post from Oladipo can be seen embedded below in a screenshot captured from his account @vicoladipo

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Tuesday, September 21. 

Oladipo reposted a photo of Redick from the Instagram account @swishculutres, and wrote his own caption over it that said "@jjredick we appreciate you bro!" 

On Tuesday, Redick announced his retirement in a video he shared on Twitter from his "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below. 

Oladipo also sent out a Tweet as well and that post can be seen embedded below. 

Redick spent 15 seasons in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. 

