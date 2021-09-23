Former Pacers Star Puts Up Instagram Story After Redick Announces NBA Retirement

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat put up an Instagram story after J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA. Redick played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks last season. He's also played for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

The post from Oladipo can be seen embedded below in a screenshot captured from his account @vicoladipo.

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Tuesday, September 21.

Oladipo reposted a photo of Redick from the Instagram account @swishculutres, and wrote his own caption over it that said "@jjredick we appreciate you bro!"

On Tuesday, Redick announced his retirement in a video he shared on Twitter from his "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below.

Oladipo also sent out a Tweet as well and that post can be seen embedded below.

