Former Pacers Star Puts Up Instagram Story After Redick Announces NBA Retirement

Victor Oladipo posted a story to his Instagram on Tuesday after J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA.
The post from Oladipo can be seen embedded below in a screenshot captured from his account @vicoladipo.
Oladipo reposted a photo of Redick from the Instagram account @swishculutres, and wrote his own caption over it that said "@jjredick we appreciate you bro!"
On Tuesday, Redick announced his retirement in a video he shared on Twitter from his "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below.
Oladipo also sent out a Tweet as well and that post can be seen embedded below.
Redick spent 15 seasons in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.