Check Out What Victor Oladipo Tweeted After The Chicago Sky Won The WNBA Title

Publish date:
Check Out What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Tweeted After The Chicago Sky Won The WNBA Title
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury to win the WNBA Championship.
Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Sunday after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury to win the WNBA Championship.
The Tweet from the two-time NBA All-Star can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 to win the series in five games.
Oladipo is entering his tenth season in the NBA, and has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and currently the Heat.
His two All-Star trips came when he was a member of the Pacers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.