Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Sunday

Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Sunday, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The two-time All-Star is entering his tenth season in the NBA.

In 2013, he was the second overall pick by the Orlando Magic and after playing three seasons in Orlando he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

His two All-Star appearances came with the Pacers.

Last season for the Pacers, Rockets and Heat, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

He was traded twice during the season (to Houston and then to Miami).

Related stories on NBA basketball