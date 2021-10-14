Check Out What Myles Turner Posted On Instagram After The Pacers Beat The Grizzlies

    • October 14, 2021
    Check Out What Myles Turner Posted On Instagram After The Indiana Pacers Beat The Memphis Grizzlies
    Myles Turner posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday evening after the Pacers beat the Grizzlies.
    The Indiana Pacers played their first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season on Wednesday evening. 

    Yes, it was technically a game that does not count (preseason), but it was still their first time playing a game against another NBA team in front of their home crowd since May. 

    The Pacers won the game over the Memphis Grizzlies 109-107. 

    This was also the first time that the Pacers played in the arena since the name changed from Bankers Life Fieldhouse to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

    After the game, Myles Turner sent out a photos to Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    Turner wrote in the caption: "Felt Great To Be Back @gainbridgefieldhouse Welcome Back Indy!"

    The former Texas Longhorn had 13 points and four rebounds in 29 minutes. 

    He also had three blocks and one steal. 

    Turner led the NBA in blocks per game (3.4) last season. 

