Check Out What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Played The Knicks

Myles Turner sent out a Tweet on Tuesday evening after the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks played their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner sent out a Tweet on Tuesday evening after the Pacers played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Tweet from Turner can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Turner's Tweet said: "Man it felt so damn goood to hoop again," with two hearts (one blue and one yellow).

Turner had ten points, four rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 18 minutes of game action.

The Pacers got beat by the Knicks 125-104 to start the preseason 0-1.

However, for Turner and the Pacers they have a lot to be happy about in the fact that Turner is back healthy and ready to go for the 2021-22 NBA season.

He led the NBA in blocks per game last year, but missed the final 16 regular season games (and two play-in games) due to a toe injury.

In 47 games last season he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.4 blocks per game.

