Pacers-Knicks: Check Out What Kemba Walker Put On His IG Story After The Knicks Beat The Pacers

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Check Out What New York Knicks’ Kemba Walker Put On His Instagram Story After His First Game As A Knicks Player
    Publish date:

    Check Out What New York Knicks’ Kemba Walker Put On His Instagram Story After His First Game As A Knicks Player

    Kemba Walker played his first game in a New York Knicks uniform on Tuesday evening when the Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers. Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star.
    Author:
    Kemba Walker played his first game in a New York Knicks uniform on Tuesday evening when the Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers. Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star.

    Kemba Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics over his 10-year NBA career. 

    The star point guard is entering his 11th season, and is now on the New York Knicks. 

    Walker is a New York native who is from New York City (the Bronx). 

    Therefore, on Tuesday evening when Walker had 12 points and four assists in the Knicks preseason win over the Indiana Pacers, it was his first time playing for his hometown team. 

    On Wednesday, Walker reposted a photo from Excel Basketball (the agency that represents him) and posted it to his Instagram story. 

    The post from Excel with the caption, "Just a kid from the Bronx. #excelling" can be seen below. 

    The screenshot from his Instagram story can also be seen embedded below. 

    Screenshot from Kemba Waker's Instagram story on Wednesday, October 6. 

    Screenshot from Kemba Waker's Instagram story on Wednesday, October 6. 

    A clip of Walker speaking after the game on the court can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks. 

    The Knicks won the game 125-104. 

    Related stories on NBA basketball

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16897504_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers-Knicks: Check Out What Kemba Walker Put On His IG Story After The Knicks Beat The Pacers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15745146_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Sumner Tweeted After The Pacers Traded Him

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_16840311_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Posted On Instagram After The Pacers Played The New York Knicks

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_15974759_168388303_lowres
    News

    Report: The Pacers Signed Brad Wanamaker

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_16476809_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Isaiah Jackson Tweeted After The Pacers Played The Knicks

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Pacers Rookie Duarte Should Have Been Drafted By The Warriors

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers And Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce Their Trade

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_16063468_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: If The 76ers Could Trade For These Players On The Indiana Pacers They'd Still Be A Contender

    48 minutes ago