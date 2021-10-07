Pacers-Knicks: Check Out What Kemba Walker Put On His IG Story After The Knicks Beat The Pacers

Kemba Walker played his first game in a New York Knicks uniform on Tuesday evening when the Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers. Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star.

Kemba Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics over his 10-year NBA career.

The star point guard is entering his 11th season, and is now on the New York Knicks.

Walker is a New York native who is from New York City (the Bronx).

Therefore, on Tuesday evening when Walker had 12 points and four assists in the Knicks preseason win over the Indiana Pacers, it was his first time playing for his hometown team.

On Wednesday, Walker reposted a photo from Excel Basketball (the agency that represents him) and posted it to his Instagram story.

The post from Excel with the caption, "Just a kid from the Bronx. #excelling" can be seen below.

The screenshot from his Instagram story can also be seen embedded below.

Screenshot from Kemba Waker's Instagram story on Wednesday, October 6.

A clip of Walker speaking after the game on the court can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.

The Knicks won the game 125-104.

