Check Out What Chris Duarte Posted To His Instagram After The Heat-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat in overtime on Saturday evening, and rookie Chris Duarte had 19 points, five rebounds and one assist.

In the first three games of his NBA career he is averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds 2.3 assists while also shooting nearly 46% from the three-point range.

On Sunday, Duarte posted several photos in an Instagram post and the post can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.

Duarte was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Oregon.

