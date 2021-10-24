Check Out What Chris Duarte Posted To His Instagram After The Heat-Pacers Game

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Check Out What This Rookie Posted To His Instagram After The Heat-Pacers Game
    Publish date:

    Check Out What This Rookie Posted To His Instagram After The Heat-Pacers Game

    Chris Duarte made a post to Instagram after the Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat in overtime on Saturday evening, and rookie Chris Duarte had 19 points, five rebounds and one assist. 

    In the first three games of his NBA career he is averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds 2.3 assists while also shooting nearly 46% from the three-point range. 

    On Sunday, Duarte posted several photos in an Instagram post and the post can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account. 

    Duarte was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Oregon. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Chris Duarte Posted To His Instagram After The Heat-Pacers Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005305_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyle Kuzma Sends Out A Tweet About Devin Booker After Wizards Beat Pacers

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16999292_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Twitter Said About Jimmy Butler During And After Saturday Night's Heat-Pacers Game

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005621_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photos Kyle Kuzma Posted To Instagram After The Wizards Beat The Pacers

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Heat

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big Game Against The Pacers: Tyler Herro Is The First Player In Miami Heat History To Do This

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Miami Heat Lost To The Indiana Pacers

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_16376686_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Will Bucks-Pacers Game Go?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16286999_168388303_lowres
    News

    The 76ers Made A Mistake Not Trading Ben Simmons For Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon

    1 hour ago