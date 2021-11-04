Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

Publish date:
Check Out What Victor Oladipo Tweeted At The End Of The Miami Heat Win Over The Dallas Mavericks On Tuesday
Victor Oladipo has yet to play this season, but the Miami Heat are already 6-1. The former Indiana Pacers star will be a huge addition to the team when he returns to full health.
Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet at the end of the game between the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening.
The tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Heat advanced to 6-1 with the 125-110 win over the Mavs, and Oladipo has yet to even play this season.
Therefore, whenever they get the two-time All-Star back to full health he will be a huge addition to the team.
Oladipo was a rising superstar for the Indiana Pacers for several years, but injuries have slowed down his promising career.
Last season playing for the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, but his season was cut short due to surgery.
