Kyle Kuzma Sends Out A Tweet About Devin Booker After Wizards Beat Pacers

On Friday night, Kyle Kuzma had a stellar game in his first home-game ever as a Washington Wizards player.

The fifth-year forward had 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Wizards knocked off the Indiana Pacers 135-134 in overtime.

After the game, Kuzma sent out several tweets that night, and one of them was about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

The tweet from Kuzma can be seen embedded below.

Booker had 22-points in the Suns win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

