MPJ Tags Pacers' Torrey Craig In His Instagram Story

September 20, 2021
Check Out Who Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Tagged In His Instagram Story

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets put up an Instagram story, and tagged Torrey Craig of the Indiana Pacers.
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets put up an Instagram story, and tagged Torrey Craig of the Indiana Pacers.

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets posted a photo to his Instagram story on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below in a screenshot from his account @mpj. 

Screenshot from Michael Porter Jr's. Instagram story on Sunday, September 19. 

In the photo, Porter Jr. is at the Nuggets practice facility, and he tagged Torrey Craig of the Indiana Pacers. 

Craig played on the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns last season, and signed with the Pacers this off-season. 

However, he spent the first three seasons of his NBA career in Denver. 

Two of the seasons he was on the roster with Porter Jr. 

Craig posted a video to his Instagram story before Porter Jr's photo. 

He tagged Jarred Vanderbilt, Monte Morris and Porter Jr. 

All four of them played in Denver together. 

A screenshot from the video can be seen below from Craig's Instagram @tcraig3_. 

Screenshot of Torrey Craig's Instagram story on Sunday, September 19. 

