Chris Duarte's Status For Pacers-Knicks Game

The Indiana Pacers are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City and the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis.

On Monday, they will play the New York Knicks, and one of their best players is questionable.

Chris Duarte (13th overall pick in last season's draft) has a sore right ankle, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

Duarte is averaging 14.3 points per game on the season, and shooting over 40% from the three-point range.

The Pacers come into the game with a 6-8 record, while the Knicks are 7-6.

