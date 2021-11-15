Chris Duarte's Status For Pacers-Knicks Game

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Chris Duarte's Injury Status For Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Game On Monday
    Chris Duarte is questionable for the game between the Pacers and Knicks on Monday.
    The Indiana Pacers are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City and the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis.

    On Monday, they will play the New York Knicks, and one of their best players is questionable. 

    Chris Duarte (13th overall pick in last season's draft) has a sore right ankle, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    Duarte is averaging 14.3 points per game on the season, and shooting over 40% from the three-point range. 

    The Pacers come into the game with a 6-8 record, while the Knicks are 7-6.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

