    • November 19, 2021
    Chris Duarte's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game
    Chris Duarte's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

    Chris Duarte has been listed as questionable for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
    Chris Duarte has been listed as questionable for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

    The Indiana Pacers are in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night to take LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. 

    The two teams played each other in the first game of the season, and the Hornets won the game 123-122. 

    Coming into Friday, the Pacers are 6-10, and the Hornets are 9-7. 

    The Pacers also may be without one of their best players in Chris Duarte who is questionable for the game with a shoulder injury. 

    The status of Duarte for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

