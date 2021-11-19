Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Chris Duarte's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game
    The Indiana Pacers have announced that rookie shooting guard Chris Duarte will play on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. 

    The status of Duarte can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Duarte has been off to a sensational start to his rookie season, and is averaging 14.3 points per on over 40% shooting from the three-point range. 

    The Pacers come into the game with a 6-10 record, and the Hornets are 9-7. 

