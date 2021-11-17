Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pacers-Pistons Game
    Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers has been ruled out for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Wednesday night. 

    The status of Duarte for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pacers come into the game with a 6-9 record in their first 15 games, and the Pistons come into the game with a 3-10 record in their first 13 games. 

    Duarte will be a huge loss for the Pacers in the game, because the 13th overall pick in this year's draft is averaging 14.3 points on over 40% shooting from the three-point range. 

