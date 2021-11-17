Publish date:
Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pacers-Pistons Game
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers has been ruled out for their game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers has been ruled out for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Wednesday night.
The status of Duarte for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pacers come into the game with a 6-9 record in their first 15 games, and the Pistons come into the game with a 3-10 record in their first 13 games.
Read More
Duarte will be a huge loss for the Pacers in the game, because the 13th overall pick in this year's draft is averaging 14.3 points on over 40% shooting from the three-point range.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.